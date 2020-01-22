ValuEngine Upgrades CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of CNO Financial Group to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.28.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In related news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.