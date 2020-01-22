ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on ACM Research from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACMR opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. Equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.