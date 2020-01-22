Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air China from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

AIRYY opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Air China had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

