Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ESEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Euroseas had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

