ValuEngine Downgrades Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fearnley Fonds cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.43.

Shares of NYSE DO opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter valued at $122,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

