Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 176.86% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

