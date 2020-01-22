Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $962.81 million, a P/E ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $17,720,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 233.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 498,962 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 104.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 494,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,403,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,129,000 after purchasing an additional 301,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

