Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $164.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KSU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.11.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $165.46 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,935.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Analyst Recommendations for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

