bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

bebe stores stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. bebe stores has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

