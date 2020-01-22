HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $1.53 Price Target at UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective upped by UBS Group to $1.53 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. Mizuho began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.98.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $181.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. HubSpot has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $207.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.76 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,888. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,494,000 after purchasing an additional 308,282 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 645.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,990,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in HubSpot by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

