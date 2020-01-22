General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.53. General Dynamics reported earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.16.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in General Dynamics by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $183.29 on Friday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

