-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.22). Vivint Solar reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

In other Vivint Solar news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 227,923 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,716,260.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 553,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,861.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 7,600 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $57,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 866,872 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,092 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSLR opened at $8.87 on Friday. Vivint Solar has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

