Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.77. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,608,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,318,000 after acquiring an additional 278,461 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Stericycle by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 303,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stericycle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,163,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

