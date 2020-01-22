Zacks: Analysts Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Announce $3.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce $3.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.06. Waters posted earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

WAT stock opened at $243.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.00 and its 200 day moving average is $220.24.

In related news, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $472,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Waters by 212.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Waters by 92.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

