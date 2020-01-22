Brokerages Expect Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $603.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 3.03. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $191,475.00. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $18,016,500 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $2,543,000. Insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

