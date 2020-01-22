Kristiane C. Graham Sells 100 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE DOV opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.33.
DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
