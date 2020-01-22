Kristiane C. Graham Sells 100 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DOV opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.33.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 50,089.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,544,000 after buying an additional 1,977,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 146,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,922,000 after acquiring an additional 134,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.