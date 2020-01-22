Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Insider Sells $10,257.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) insider Russell Barrans sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $10,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EVFM stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $276.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.58. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

