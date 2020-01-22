Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

