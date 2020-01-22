Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$36,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,625,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,827,931.19.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.99 per share, with a total value of C$37,485.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.13 per share, with a total value of C$37,820.50.

On Monday, January 13th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$39,018.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.05 per share, with a total value of C$75,274.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.86 per share, with a total value of C$37,149.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.87 per share, with a total value of C$34,662.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,050.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.43 per share, with a total value of C$31,069.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.99 per share, with a total value of C$32,475.00.

Shares of TOU opened at C$14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.87. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12 month low of C$10.45 and a 12 month high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$462.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.13.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

