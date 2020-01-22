Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) CFO Dean J. Nolden Sells 5,000 Shares

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE REVG opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Rev Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $683.02 million, a PE ratio of -56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.91.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rev Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after buying an additional 63,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rev Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rev Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rev Group by 5,156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 582,641 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rev Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 116,502 shares during the period.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

