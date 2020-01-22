Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $97.79.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

