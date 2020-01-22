Insider Buying: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Acquires 4,121 Shares of Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $38,417.04.

Shares of ICMB opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.29. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $8.18.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. Equities research analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICMB shares. ValuEngine downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

