Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 5,300 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$16,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,476,917 shares in the company, valued at C$20,078,442.70.

Shares of MPC stock opened at C$3.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $212.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.54. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.20 and a 12 month high of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.33, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Madison Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, and retail real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,505,850 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,559 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 1,743,098 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

