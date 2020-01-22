F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $34,257.50 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $36,247.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94.

On Thursday, October 24th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $173.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $7,925,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 158,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Bank of America cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.87.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.