Acasti Pharma (ACST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST):

1/14/2020 – Acasti Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

1/14/2020 – Acasti Pharma was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2020 – Acasti Pharma was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Acasti Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Acasti Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Acasti Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Acasti Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $69.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

