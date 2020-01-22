Acasti Pharma (ACST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST):
- 1/14/2020 – Acasti Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “
- 1/14/2020 – Acasti Pharma was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/13/2020 – Acasti Pharma was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2020 – Acasti Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/26/2019 – Acasti Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/24/2019 – Acasti Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Acasti Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $69.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.53.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
