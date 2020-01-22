Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,872 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 136.8% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

