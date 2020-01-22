Insider Selling: Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Carol Fries sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,000.

Carol Fries also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Carol Fries sold 100,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

TSE BSX opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $222.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.72.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

