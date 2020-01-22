UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in UGI in the third quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 744.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 105,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE:UGI opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.51.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). UGI had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,692.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.