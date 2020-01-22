Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after purchasing an additional 271,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $197,323,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,984,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,742,000 after purchasing an additional 183,558 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,043,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 69,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -146.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

