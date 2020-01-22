Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,808,000. OZ Management LP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 223.9% in the second quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 1,455,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,589 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $222.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $578.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

