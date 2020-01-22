Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.33.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $313.37 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $305.75 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

