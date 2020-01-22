PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,907 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

In other news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $100,346.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

