G&S Capital LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 24,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

