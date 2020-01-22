G&S Capital LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.34. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

