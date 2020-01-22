G&S Capital LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.
WMT stock opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.34. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.