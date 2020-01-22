G&S Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 31,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

STX stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In related news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,350.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,564 shares of company stock valued at $28,663,820 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

