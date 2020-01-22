G&S Capital LLC Raises Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $120.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.31. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

