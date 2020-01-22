Cardinal Capital Management Invests $158,000 in Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novan by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novan by 57.9% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Novan by 11.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 105.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Novan alerts:

NOVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.06. Novan Inc has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novan Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.