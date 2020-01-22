G&S Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,675 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

In related news, insider Williamson Scott acquired 250,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,695,889 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.