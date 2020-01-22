Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 706,129 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 474,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,040,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,555,000 after buying an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after buying an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.1148 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.