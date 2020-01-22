14,488 Shares in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 53.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 897,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after acquiring an additional 311,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 215.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after buying an additional 383,668 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Argan news, CFO David Hibbert Watson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $35,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,423. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,354.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Argan stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.38). Argan had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

