Cardinal Capital Management Sells 79 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

