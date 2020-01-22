Cardinal Capital Management Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Gentex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,729,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gentex by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Gentex by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 113,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

