Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Raytheon by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

NYSE RTN opened at $228.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.12 and its 200 day moving average is $201.99. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $162.67 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.