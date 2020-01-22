Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,116 shares of company stock valued at $15,099,357. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $141.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $82.80 and a 12-month high of $142.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.24.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

