Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

BSAC opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $576.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

