Cardinal Capital Management Sells 135 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.26% of Utah Medical Products worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 61.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 55,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 218.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after buying an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Koopman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $64,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $178,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,357 shares of company stock valued at $359,913. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.11.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

