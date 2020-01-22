Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 122.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 90,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDB stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95.

