Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 681 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 732.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,301,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,786,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.