Cardinal Capital Management Reduces Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Graco by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Graco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Graco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $7,779,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Graco stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,009. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.