Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSLV. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after buying an additional 128,718 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period.

XSLV stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4767 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

